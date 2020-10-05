Some LG Fridge Owners Could Get Cash in Class Action Settlement

If you own an LG-brand refrigerator that failed within the last several years, you may have cash coming your way.

Attorneys say LG has agreed to settle a class action lawsuit that accused the appliance manufacturer of selling defective refrigerators and freezers, which led to huge headaches for owners.

Attorneys say the affected refrigerators were manufactured between Jan. 1, 2014, and Dec. 31, 2017. According to the settlement, owners may be eligible for a settlement payment if the fridge "...stopped cooling, and you experienced delayed or unsuccessful repairs, replaced your LG Refrigerator or experienced property loss (spoiled food, beverages, medicine, or other perishables, or damage to your property)."

Amey Park, an attorney for plaintiffs in the class action lawsuit complaint, said more than 1.5 million of the appliances had a "cooling failure." Park said if that includes your fridge, you can get a slice of the settlement.

"You can choose from a number of options, depending on what happened to you," Park said. “Anywhere from a few hundred dollars to reimburse you for parts and labor, all the way up to thousands of dollars if you had a really, particularly bad experience."

LG denies any wrongdoing, or defects in its appliances, but it is participating in the settlement. In a statement provided to NBC Bay Area, LG said “...we agreed to the settlement to avoid further litigation costs and in the interest of customer satisfaction.”

To determine whether your refrigerator is eligible for a settlement payout, first identify and write down the model number and serial number. These are typically found on a label inside the refrigerator itself. Once you know the model and serial numbers, you can click here to learn more about the settlement, or click here to file a claim.