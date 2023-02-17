East Bay Uber Driver Speaks Out After Being Attacked by Passengers

An attack on an Uber driver in the East Bay nearly turned deadly as the victim is now speaking out about the incident.

Kuan-Yu told NBC Bay Area that he was driving at night to work on his English and get more rides, but he said that he never imagined one of those trips would put his life in danger.

He said that still has headaches, nightmares and blood stains in his van from the attack.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Two weeks ago, Kuan-Yu said that he picked up two men and two women from a bar in Walnut Creek. He said that one of the passengers refused to put on his seatbelt and fell forward onto the back of the driver’s seat during the ride.

“'Oh please put the seatbelt and have a seat, we are going in the highway, that’s dangerous," he said. "I almost hit somebody and they don't care."

During the trip to San Leandro, Kuan-Yu said that same rider opened a window and leaned out.

“I looked and he had already put the, the handout,” he said.

Kuan-Yu said that’s when he decided to exit the freeway and found a neighborhood, where he thought it would be safe for his passengers to get out.

But that's when Kuan-Yu said things took a drastic turn.

“The guy hit my head, the first time and I tried to push him,” he said.

Kuan-Yu added that one of the men attacked him as he tried to get back into his car.

“Another guy came to my backside and chokehold me,” he said.

The driver told NBC Bay Area that he lost consciousness several times.

Someone called for help because a patrol arrived while Kuan-Yu was still on the ground, he said his attackers were still there. But the next time he woke he was in a hospital and was surprised to learn no one had been arrested.

The Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that a battery had taken place and the parties were separated. They added that an ambulance was called for a person who sustained injuries and the incident is still under investigation.

Uber told NBC Bay Area it took action right away, as they said in a statement:

“The brutal attack reported by [Kuan-Yu] is extremely troubling and we removed the rider’s access to the Uber app as soon as it was reported to us. We stand ready to assist law enforcement with their investigation.”

Kuan-Yu told NBC Bay Area that his health insurance is covering his $20,000 hospital bill, and Uber said it has insurance as well, that should help him with any other medical expenses and lost wages.

Kuan-Yu said he still does not know who alerted the deputies who might have saved his life. He said the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office told him they didn’t take action against his alleged attackers because his testimony was incomplete.

He said that he took care of that over the phone and has contacted an attorney.