Off-Duty LAPD Officer Accused of Shooting Fellow Officer Near Apple Valley

Two off-duty Los Angeles Police Department officers were detained Sunday after a third LAPD officer was shot and injured at a camp site in an unincorporated area near Apple Valley in San Bernardino County, multiple law enforcement sources told NBC News.

LAPD Officer Ishmail Tamayo, 44, of Ontario, was arrested for attempted murder and booked at High Desert Detention Center, according to the San Bernardino Sheriff's Department.

The wounded officer was struck by a single round in his shoulder and was airlifted to a trauma center, where the officer was expected to recover.

The three were camping, drinking, and shooting in the Stoddard Wells off-highway-vehicle area late Saturday, according to an official in San Bernardino County.

The wounded officer and the officer who fired the shot are both assigned to the LAPD's Newton Division just south of Downtown LA, the sources said.

In a statement, LAPD Chief Michel Moore expressed "disappointment" and "frustration" and said, "The events overnight culminating in the serious injury to our off-duty officer, apparently at the hands of another member of this Department, give me great concern. I spoke earlier this morning with San Bernardino Sheriff John McMahon, pledging our full support of their criminal investigation. I am thankful our injured officer is in stable condition and expected to survive. I am committed to determining what and how this occurred.”

The statement also said that Tamayo had been relieved of his police powers pending the outcome of the criminal and administrative investigation.

The SBSD said the investigation was ongoing.