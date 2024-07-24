San Jose

Advocates ask for removal of San Jose fire chief

By Hilda Gutierrez and Michael Bott

Joined by several former female San Jose firefighters, a group of advocates are requesting the removal of San Jose fire Chief Robert Sapien following a string of recent scandals and the department’s slow progress bringing more women into its ranks.

San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan called the low number of women in the department “unacceptable” and plans to meet with the group next month.

NBC Bay Area’s Investigative Unit looked into a severe gender gap within the San Jose Fire Department. It has so few women, that a civil grand jury issued a scathing report on the disparity back in 2020. Two women who used to work for the department said they endured a sexist, fraternity-like atmosphere that discourages women from wanting to work there. Hilda Gutierrez reports.
