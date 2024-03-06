James Durgin of ‘Saving San Francisco' accused of writing cryptic love messages on front doors of strangers

James Durgin, the central figure of the NBC Bay Area streaming series ‘Saving San Francisco,’ is scheduled to be released from San Francisco County jail next week just as he faces a new federal vandalism charge for writing a bizarre message of affection, in black marker, on a family’s front door in the Presidio neighborhood.
Senior investigative reporter Bigad Shaban has the full report in the video above.
Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.