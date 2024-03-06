San Francisco

James Durgin of ‘Saving San Francisco' accused of writing cryptic love messages on front doors of strangers

By Bigad Shaban

NBC Universal, Inc.

James Durgin, the central figure of the NBC Bay Area streaming series ‘Saving San Francisco,’ is scheduled to be released from San Francisco County jail next week just as he faces a new federal vandalism charge for writing a bizarre message of affection, in black marker, on a family’s front door in the Presidio neighborhood.

