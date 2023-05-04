Redwood City

Video Shows Moments Leading to Police Shooting in Redwood City

By Hilda Gutierrez and Michael Bott

NBC Universal, Inc.

New video obtained by NBC Bay Area Thursday takes a look at exactly how a fatal police shooting in Redwood City started and ended last November.

The shooting brought a neighborhood to a standstill with the suspect, at one point, using children as a human shield.

It was a chaotic scene that unfolded in the middle of a busy intersection. The video, obtained through a public records request, showed what officers saw and heard that day, ultimately leading them to fire their weapons and kill the suspect.

Investigative Reporter Hilda Gutierrez has more in the video above.

