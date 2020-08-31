Hair, Nail Salons Reopen in Contra Costa County

For the first time in half a year, people will be able to walk inside a barber shop or hair salon and get a hair cut in Contra Costa County.

This comes after health officials released new guidance Monday to allow businesses to reopen safely in accordance with California's health measures.

According to new state rules, Contra Costa County's hair salons and barber shops can resume operations indoors, but only at 25% of regular capacity.

Although customers are happy to be back, some salon owners say this new normal isn't enough to pay the bills.

"25 percent capacity means 25 percent of revenue, you know, and I still have to pay full rent," said Roget Lemek of Str-8 Barbershop in Walnut Creek, "all my bills are due in full amounts, so, it's not gonna be enough."

Shopping malls may also reopen in Contra Costa County by only allowing 25% maximum occupancy, but only if food courts and congregation points remain closed.

For a full list of open and closed businesses in Contra Costa County, see below: