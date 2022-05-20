Oakland Receives $11.1M to Convert Motel Into Homeless Housing

The city of Oakland receives its second Project Homekey funding award of $11.1 million to purchase and convert the Inn by the Coliseum motel into housing for some of its most vulnerable residents.

Located near the Oakland Coliseum, the 36-unit conversion will offer housing and wrap-around services for people experiencing chronic homelessness, and will be developed by Danco Communities and Operation Dignity Inc.

Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf praised Gov. Gavin Newsom's partnership with HomeKey, saying, "It's helping us move unsheltered residents into safety and services quickly and back on a path to permanent supportive housing."

Shola Olatoye, director of housing and community development for the city of Oakland, added, "These are 36 units that will be available within the year for people to call home."

The site, situated near transit lines, the Coliseum public market and Oakland's Fruitvale District, expects to welcome residents by late fall 2022.