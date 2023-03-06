Dozens Plead With San Rafael City Council to Impose Rent Control Measures

Dozens of people in San Rafael pleaded with the city council Monday to impose rent control measures in the city.

Most of the people who attended the meeting were low-income immigrants who said they've been unfairly evicted and are struggling to find somewhere to live.

A community group representing the renters said property owners are forcing people out so they can renovate buildings.

“To have rent control that will allow us to remain in Marin County, afterall, we also pay taxes, we work for Marin County residents. It's time for them to protect us,” said Marina Palma of Voces del Canal.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The mayor of San Rafael said the city council will consider recommendations made at the meeting and another is scheduled for March 20.