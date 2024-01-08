The 2024 BottleRock Napa Valley setlist is here!

It includes headliners Pearl Jam, Ed Sheeran and Stevie Nicks.

Mexican rock band Maná is also performing as well as Kali Uchis and Queens of the Stone Age.

How to get BottleRock Napa Valley tickets

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The three-day tickets for the festival go on sale Tuesday at 10 a.m.

The single-day tickets will be released closer to the festival date.

It begins on May 24 at the Napa Valley Expo.