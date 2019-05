A Nob Hill homeowner is receiving a “rotten” response after placing a sign calling for President Trump to be impeached. A man has been caught on camera throwing eggs and placing threatening messages in response to the sign. Robert Handa reports.

A "rotten" response to a political commentary.

A Nob Hill homeowner says someone has repeatedly egged his home and plastered it with pro-Trump stickers after he posted signs calling for the president to be impeached.

Now the fight is escalating, with someone sending threatening messages and the homeowner plastering pictures of the man he says is responsible.

Robert Handa has more in the video above.