Alarming stat shows Giants' poor history developing talent

The Giants' farm system, up until recent years, has left much to be desired in terms of major league talent ever since the dynastic core won World Series championships in 2010, 2012 and 2014.

Fast forward to 2023, and exciting, young prospects such as Casey Schmitt, Patrick Bailey and Luis Matos have earned promotions to the big leagues with top pitching prospects Kyle Harrison and Carson Whisenhunt knocking on the door as well.

However, star talent hasn't made its way through the Giants' minor league system much in recent years, and this alarming visual from MLB stat guru Jay Cuda on Twitter shows just how little success San Francisco has had in producing major-league talent over the last decade.

The last 10 years of drafts - % of each MLB team's picks that made it to the majors (for any team) pic.twitter.com/skAf1T6vWN — Jay Cuda (@JayCuda) July 12, 2023

Of the Giants' 327 draft picks, presumably all before the 2023 draft that just took place, only 41 players (13 percent) have debuted in the major leagues either for San Francisco or another team, which is the fifth-worst percentage of all 30 teams.

Notable draft picks that debuted with the Giants over the last decade include, but are not limited to, Schmitt, Bailey, Matos, starting pitcher Logan Webb, outfielders Austin Slater and Steven Duggar and first-rounders Joey Bart (2018), Heliot Ramos (2017), Chris Shaw (2015), Tyler Beede (2014) and Christian Arroyo (2013) to name just a handful.

Pittsburgh Pirates star outfielder Bryan Reynolds, who San Francisco selected in the second round of the 2016 draft, perhaps is the one Giants draft pick the team wishes they had not traded away.

The 2020 draft class, which includes Bailey, Schmitt and Harrison, was the second draft under current president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi and arguably the best in recent years. However, the Giants' 2023 draft, which officially wrapped up earlier this week, already is receiving rave reviews.

With exciting prospects finally making an impact at the major-league level, and plenty more still on the way, the Giants' farm system has turned a corner and eventually could become one of the better producers of talent in the league.

