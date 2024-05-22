Oakland

Former Oakland police chief announces run for City Council

By Bay City News

Former Oakland police Chief LeRonne Armstrong announced Wednesday his plans to run for a City Council seat in November.

Armstrong, who Mayor Sheng Thao fired in February 2023 after a 30-day suspension that followed an outside investigation into alleged misconduct in the Police Department, sued the city for wrongful termination earlier this year.

He is running for the City Councilmember At-Large seat that is currently held by Rebecca Kaplan and in his campaign announcement said he "successfully managed the largest city department and is the only candidate with the understanding of how to efficiently prioritize precious city resources without sacrificing public safety."

Armstrong served for 24 years with the Oakland Police Department. In March, Thao appointed Floyd Mitchell, a former police chief in Lubbock, Texas, as Oakland's new chief.

