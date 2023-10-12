US to get Americans stuck in Israel out by charter plane, but they'll be on the hook for the cost

The U.S. government is working to get Americans stuck in Israel out on charter flights starting Friday, but there’s a catch: the tickets aren’t free.

A photojournalist with NBC Bay Area is in Israel and shared what he has been told.

“As soon as we head to the airport, we have to sign a waiver saying that we have to pay the country back, the money. You know, the ticket,” he said. “I’m feeling a little frustrated. Because last Wednesday, some counties with less resources — they sent planes to get people out. The United States has so many resources, and the only help we’re getting is a ticket to a different country. From there, we have to figure out how to get home.”

In email provided to NBC Bay Area, the State Department writes, in part: "You will be asked to sign an agreement to repay the U.S. government prior to department. You should be prepared to arrange your own lodging and onward travel ... to your final destination. U.S. Embassy officials will be available to help you when you arrive."