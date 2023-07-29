Oakland

Amtrak train hits van in Oakland

The transit agency says no injuries were reported by passengers or crew on the train

By Cameron Lallana

An Amtrak train hit a truck which was stopped on the tracks in Oakland Saturday, according to the transit agency. 

The collision happened at around 2:20 p.m. just south of the Oakland Coliseum Airport Station, said Jen Flanagan, the lead public relations specialist for Amtrak. 

Flanagan also noted that there were no injuries reported among the 113 passengers or crew aboard the train. 

It’s unclear what the van was doing on the tracks, but the Alameda County Fire Department said it stopped there around 11:15 a.m., at which point the people inside got out and left. 

Police are now investigating the incident. Amtrak is working with law enforcement, according to Flanagan. 

