Report: Beloved ex-King Jackson to join 76ers coaching staff

The Kings organization -- and fanbase -- reportedly will say goodbye to a Sacramento great this summer.

Former Kings guard and G-League head coach Bobby Jackson reportedly is joining Nick Nurse's coaching staff as an assistant with the Philadelphia 76ers, a league source confirmed to The Philadelphia Inquirer. NBA insider Marc Stein first reported the news Sunday morning.

Jackson played 12 seasons in the NBA, six with the Kings.

In the 2002-03 season, his third with Sacramento, Jackson averaged a career-best 15.2 points on 46.4-percent shooting from the field and 37.9 percent from 3-point range, along with 3.7 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.2 steals in 28.4 minutes played off the bench. His production earned him the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year Award that season.

He played five consecutive years in the 916 before being traded to the Memphis Grizzlies. He then played on a number of teams afterward before returning to Sacramento in 2008, his final season, and retired a King.

"Action Jackson" became an easy fan favorite in Sacramento and he remained close to the organization in his post-playing career. He became an assistant coach for the Kings in 2011 under former coach Paul Westphal.

Jackson spent the last two seasons as head coach of the Stockton Kings, Sacramento's G-League affiliate, compiling a combined 40-25 record and leading the team to first place last season.

NBC Sports California broadcaster Mark Jones congratulated Jackson on the new gig.

Congrats to @SacramentoKings great Bobby Jackson who will be joining the @sixers coaching staff. Jackson did a wonderful job coaching the Stockton Kings in the G League last season. He’s always been a tremendous resource for the Kings organization. pic.twitter.com/Xxhn60tV06 — MarkJonesESPN (@MarkJonesESPN) June 11, 2023

Philadelphia hired Nurse on June 13 after he was released by the Toronto Raptors on April 21. Nurse replaced Doc Rivers, who was fired on May 16 for failing to lead the Sixers beyond the second round in each of his three seasons.

It feels like the end of an era in Sacramento, but if history repeats itself, Jackson's potential return to Sacramento in the future doesn't seem that far out of reach.