Brandon Crawford

B-Craw admits Cueto inspired hilarious pitching moment

By Tristi Rodriguez

NBC Universal, Inc.

Brandon Crawford waited 13 long seasons to make his MLB pitching debut, and he made sure to take notes from fellow Giants pitchers while he stood by and watched over the years.

In Sunday's 13-3 blowout win over the Chicago Cubs, Crawford finally got his opportunity -- and he used all the tips and tricks he learned during his first big league trip to the mound. One was from none other than former Giants starter Johnny Cueto.

After the game, and Crawford's scoreless inning, Giants manager Gabe Kapler poked fun at Crawford's performance.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Cueto was known and loved for his occasional shimmy on the mound that amazingly was incredibly efficient.

RELATED: What we learned as Joc, Estrada lead Giants' rout of Cubs

His pitching motion and deception made it fun for fans to enjoy -- and anything but for batters at the plate.

News

San Francisco 19 hours ago

Police looking for person of interest in SF Mission District mass shooting: Sources

San Jose 2 hours ago

Pedestrian hit and killed by vehicle in East San Jose: Police

After six seasons in the Bay from 2016-21, Cueto spent one year with the Chicago White Sox before joining the Miami Marlins in 2023. Although on the opposite coast and in a different division, it's clear that impact still lies within the Giants' locker room.

Download and follow the Giants Talk Podcast

This article tagged under:

Brandon CrawfordGiants reaction
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us