Hope Hicks Announces Resignation

White House communications director Hope Hicks said she will resign from her position in the coming weeks. The announcement came a day after Hicks spoke before the House Intelligence Committee on Russian interference in the 2016 election. Hicks admitted to the committee that she would occasionally tell “white lies” for the president. (Published Wednesday, Feb 28, 2018)

