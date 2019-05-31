Ben & Jerry's Hopes to Make CBD-Infused Ice Cream

Ben & Jerry's is hoping to jump on the CBD bandwagon with a new idea: CBD-infused ice cream.

The company said Thursday that even though the Food and Drug Administration currently prohibits adding cannabidiol, or CBD, to food and beverages, Ben & Jerry's hopes to do so as soon as rules are in place for it to be legalized at the federal level.

CBD is a non-psychoactive compound found in hemp and marijuana. Proponents say it can help with anxiety and pain relief but there has been little scientific research to back up the claims and in the absence of regulation quality of the products varies widely.

The federal farm bill in 2018 removed hemp from the government's list of controlled substances. Many companies have already begun selling CBD-infused products despite the current FDA ban and state laws that in many cases haven't caught up the federal changes.

Ben & Jerry's cited a National Restaurant Association survey which found three in four chefs naming CBD and cannabis-infused food as a hot trend in 2019.

Company CEO Matthew McCarthy said creating a CBD-infused ice cream is a way to get into the latest food trend for fans.

"We've listened and brought them everything from non-dairy indulgences to on-the-go portions with our pint slices. We aspire to love our fans more than they love us and we want to give them what they’re looking for in a fun, Ben & Jerry's way," said McCarthy.

The FDA is scheduled to have a public hearing on the legalization of CBD-infused foods and beverages on May 31.

Ben & Jerry's is urging customers who support the idea to send the FDA their comments from now until July 2.