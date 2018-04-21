Saturday Is Last Day to Use Toys R Us Gift Cards

Little Jack is absolutely beside himself when he learns about Toys "R" Us closing "forever." (Credit: Brandi Murray)

If you have a Toys R Us gift card, now is the time to use it. The toy retailer will no longer accept gift cards after Saturday, April 21. E-gift cards and Endless Earnings will also stop being accepted after Saturday.

Toys R Us, which announced in March that it would be shutting down operations in the United States and Puerto Rico, says on its website that gift cards cannot be exchanged for cash, all sales are final and orders are not being accepted online.

Toys R Us credit cards are being accepted through the end of the company's liquidation sale. Loyalty rewards and coupons, as well as gift cards from Canada, stopped being accepted in March.

In announcing its closing, Toys R Us CEO Dave Brandon said in a press release that the company does not have the financial support needed to keep its U.S. operations running.

"We are therefore implementing an orderly process to shutter our U.S. operations and will pursue going concern sales or reorganizations of certain of our international businesses, while our other international businesses consider their options," Brandon said.