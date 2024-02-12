Elon Musk ordered to testify in SEC probe of Twitter takeover

Elon Musk has been ordered to testify to the Securities and Exchange Commission about the stocks he bought in 2022 before his purchase of Twitter, since rebranded as X.

The SEC is investigating whether or not Musk committed securities fraud when he bought shares in the San Francisco-based social media company ahead of his leveraged acquisition.

A federal judge gave Musk’s legal team and the SEC a week to set a time and place for his testimony that he has been refusing to provide.

Musk's legal team has claimed the SEC's subpoena amounts to harassment, but one expert from CSU East Bay doesn't see the billionaire as a victim.

Kris Sanchez has the full report in the video above.