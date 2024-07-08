Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Asia markets mixed after S&P 500, Nasdaq close at all-time highs; Aussie consumer confidence dips

By Lee Ying Shan,CNBC

Brook Attakorn | Moment | Getty Images
  • Asia-Pacific markets opened mixed on Tuesday, tracking gains on Wall Street that saw the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite closing at record highs overnight.
  • Investors are looking forward to the upcoming release of the U.S. consumer price index on Thursday to gauge the path of the Federal Reserve's interest rate decisions.

Asia-Pacific markets opened mixed on Tuesday, after the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite closed at record highs overnight.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 1.11%, while the Topix rose 0.38%.

South Korea's Kospi inched up 0.06% as shares of heavyweight Samsung Electronics gained 0.57%, even as the company's largest union continued its three-day strike as it seeks better pay. Hyundai on the other hand reached a tentative wage agreement with its labor union, averting a strike. Hyundai shares slid 1.59%.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index slipped 0.2%, while the CSI 300 shed 0.15%.

Chinese electric vehicle giant BYD is set to invest $1 billion in Turkey to open a plant with an annual capacity of 150,000 vehicles, Turkey's industry and technology minister Mehmet Fatih Kacir said on Monday.

"The facility, which is planned to start production at the end of 2026, will directly employ up to 5,000 people," he said on social media platform X. Last week, the European Union had hiked tariffs on electric vehicles imported from China.

Money Report

news 1 hour ago

CNBC Daily Open: Are markets overly optimistic?

news 2 hours ago

‘Make or break week:' Stifel sees 40% chance of President Biden dropping out of the race

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 added 0.65%, even as the country's consumer sentiment for July dipped 1.1% compared with a 1.7% increase in the previous month. Australia's business confidence clocked a reading of 4 in June compared with -3 in the previous month.

Investors are also looking forward to the upcoming release of the U.S. consumer price index on Thursday for hints on the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision. Meanwhile, China's inflation data on Wednesday will provide insights on the state of the country's economic recovery.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Overnight in the U.S., the S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed at record highs. Earnings from some major financial giants and consumer companies are also on traders' watchlists this week.

—CNBC's Brian Evans and Pia Singh contributed to this report.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us