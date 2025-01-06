Nvidia, chip stocks pop after Foxconn reports record revenue

Hon Hai Precision Industry, which does business as Foxconn internationally, reported revenue of 2.1 trillion New Taiwan dollars ($63.9 billion) in the fourth quarter of 2024, up 15% year-over-year.

Foxconn's bumper sales performance was heavily driven by growth in cloud and networking products, which includes AI servers like those designed by the likes of chipmaker Nvidia.

Shares of several semiconductor firms across Asia, Europe and the U.S. rose on Monday, with the world's largest chipmaker TSMC hitting a record high.

Jakub Porzyck | Nurphoto | Getty Images

Global semiconductor stocks climbed Monday after contract electronics giant Foxconn announced record fourth-quarter revenue, suggesting the artificial intelligence boom has far more room to run.

Hon Hai Precision Industry, which does business as Foxconn internationally, said in a Sunday statement that the company's fourth-quarter revenue totaled 2.1 trillion New Taiwan dollars ($63.9 billion), growing 15% year over year.

Foxconn — which is a supplier to Apple — also set a record, posting the highest fourth-quarter revenue ever in company history, according to the statement.

The firm's bumper revenue performance was driven by growth in its cloud and networking products — which includes AI servers like those designed by the likes of chipmaker Nvidia — and components and other product segments.

Computing products and smart consumer electronics — which numbers iPhone and other smartphones — saw "slight declines," Foxconn said.

Shares of several semiconductor firms across Asia, Europe and the U.S. rose, as a result.

Stateside, Nvidia got a boost from the Foxconn numbers, closing up more than 3% on Monday.

Jensen Huang, Nvidia's CEO, is slated to deliver a keynote address at the 2025 Consumer Electronics Show 2025 later Monday.

Also boosting chip stocks more generally is Microsoft's announcement at the end of last week about plans to invest $80 billion in 2025 on data centers that can handle AI workloads.

Microsoft is one of several tech giants splurging on GPUs, or graphics processing units, from Nvidia to train and run the most advanced AI models.

AMD, Nvidia's closest rival, also closed up more than 3% Monday, while fellow U.S. chip firms Qualcomm and Broadcom also climbed more than 1%.

In Asia, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. hit a record high Monday and closed up almost 5% in Taiwan.

The largest semiconductor manufacturer globally, TSMC produces chips for the likes of Advanced Micro Devices and Nvidia.

Other Asian chip firms also logged share price gains — South Korea's SK Hynix and Samsung rose nearly 10% and 4%, respectively.

In Europe, global critical semiconductor equipment firm ASML saw its shares close 8.7% higher, while fellow Dutch chip company ASMI's stock closed up 6.2%. Germany's Infineon surged nearly 7%.

Paris-listed shares of European contract chipmaker STMicroelectronics rose nearly 7.9%.