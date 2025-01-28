JetBlue shares tumble roughly 20% after disappointing outlook

JetBlue Airways shares tumbled Tuesday after the carrier's financial outlook disappointed investors.

The New York-based airline forecast an increase in costs, excluding fuel, of as much as 10% this quarter over the first three months of 2024.

It estimated revenue could come in as much as 0.5% lower to up to 3.5% higher this quarter over last year. Larger competitors Delta and United have been forecasting higher revenue growth, a sign of stronger airline pricing power.

JetBlue is in the middle of a plan to reduce costs by culling unprofitable routes and drumming up revenue with higher-priced seats. CNBC reported on Friday that JetBlue has offered senior pilots voluntary early retirement packages.

