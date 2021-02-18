McDonald's Sets Targets to Diversify Its Leadership, Seeks Gender Parity by 2030

McDonald's is committing to diversify its senior leadership roles by 2025 by promoting more women and historically underrepresented groups.

The company is also aiming to achieve gender parity in leadership positions by the end of 2030.

In order to meet those targets, executive vice presidents will have their compensation tied to annual goals.

McDonald's is taking steps to increase the number of women and historically underrepresented groups in its senior leadership ranks.

By 2025, the company is aiming for senior directors or higher leadership roles to be at least 35% from historically underrepresented groups, up 6% compared with 2020 baseline data, and at least 45% composed of women, up 8% from 2020 levels. McDonald's is seeking total gender parity for leadership positions by the end of 2030.

According to the company's 2018 data filed with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, women accounted for 32% of its executive or senior level managers. About 33% of executive or senior level managers identified as Black, Hispanic or Asian.

Executive vice presidents will have their compensation tied to meeting annual goals. McDonald's board has endorsed the targets, which apply to the highest levels of the company, including its CEO Chris Kempczinski.

Starting in 2021, 15% of executive bonuses will be based on human capital metrics. Systemwide sales growth and operating income growth will both account for 42.5% of incentive plans.

Members of the senior leadership team are also taking steps to create diverse candidate slates for all open roles, actively engaging with internal and external diversity groups and mentoring and sponsoring more women and minorities.

In July, following international protests fighting against racism and police brutality, McDonald's announced plans to make commitments to diversity and inclusion. By November, the company hired Reggie Miller as its chief diversity officer.

In the last year, McDonald's has faced accusations of racism at all levels of the company. Two Black executives sued the company in January of 2020, claiming it shifted advertising away from Black customers and graded its Black franchisees' stores more harshly than White operators' locations. The company is also facing three lawsuits from current and former Black franchisees, who allege they were steered toward inner-city locations that have lower sales and then pushed out.

In the last four years, at least 50 of its restaurant workers have filed sexual harassment complaints with the EEOC or in state courts.

Shares of McDonald's have fallen 1% over the last year, giving it a market value of $165 billion.