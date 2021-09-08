Rocket Lab Signs Five-Launch Deal With European Internet of Things Satellite Company Kinéis

Rocket Lab signed a contract for five launches with European satellite data company Kinéis, in a deal that further adds to the space company's backlog.

Kinéis is building a Internet of Things connectivity constellation with 25 satellites, all of which will be launched to orbit by Rocket Lab's Electron vehicle.

"Electron's demonstrated orbital accuracy and insertion enables this constellation to be launched like this," Rocket Lab CEO Peter Beck told CNBC.

Rocket Lab signed a five-launch contract with European satellite data company Kinéis, in a deal that adds to the space company's backlog.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Kinéis is building an Internet of Things connectivity constellation with 25 satellites, all of which will be launched to orbit by Rocket Lab's Electron vehicle. The Kinéis missions are scheduled to begin launching in the second quarter of 2023.

"It's a very sophisticated customer, a very sophisticated spacecraft with really tough requirements … Electron's demonstrated orbital accuracy and insertion enables this constellation to be launched like this," Rocket Lab CEO Peter Beck told CNBC.

The Kinéis deal is the latest multi-launch win for Rocket Lab, as the company earlier this year announced a contract with satellite imagery company BlackSky for five launches – and Beck sees a trend of bulk launch buying.

"We see this as continuing and there will be more news to follow," Beck told CNBC.

Q2 results

Rocket Lab

Rocket Lab also reported second-quarter results after the market closed on Wednesday, the company's inaugural quarterly report since going public late last month.

The company had an adjusted EBITDA loss of $18.1 million in the first half of the year, with the second quarter ending on June 30. At the same time, Rocket Lab brought in $29.5 million in revenue, and expanded its backlog to $141.4 million – up from a backlog of $59.9 million at the end of the second quarter a year before.

Rocket Lab's launch business brought in $24.1 million in the first half of 2021, while its space systems unit had $5.4 million in revenue.

Shares of Rocket Lab rose as much as 7% in after-hours trading, up from its close at $15.09. The stock has climbed nearly 45% since the company went public on Aug. 25.

The company forecast third quarter revenue of $4 million to $5 million, with fourth quarter revenue of $17 million to $20 million. Rocket Lab noted that Covid-caused shutdowns in New Zealand, where it has significant operations and launches its rockets, will cost the company between $10 million and $15 million.

Become a smarter investor with CNBC Pro.

Get stock picks, analyst calls, exclusive interviews and access to CNBC TV.

Sign up to start a free trial today.