Dow jumps 300 points as investors rotate out of hot chip stocks like Nvidia: Live updates

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed Monday as investors sold big technology names in favor into other sectors such as banks and energy.

The Dow advanced 341 points, or 0.9%. The S&P 500 added 0.4%, while the Nasdaq Composite inched up 0.1%.

Information technology was the only negative sector for the day, down 0.6%. Meanwhile, energy, financials and utilities were all up more than 1%. Dow members JPMorgan Chase, Goldman Sachs and Chevron climbed more than 1% each.

Nvidia fell 4%, adding to its 4% decline last week that snapped an eight-week winning streak. The pullback occurred after Nvidia briefly dethroned Microsoft as the most valuable company in the U.S. Chart analysts also pointed to bearish patterns in Nvidia's recent trading.

Despite the selloff, shares are still up about 150% for the year, making them the second best performer in the S&P 500.

The pullback in Nvidia is "pretty healthy," according to Larry Tentarelli, chief technical strategist at Blue Chip Daily Trend Report.

"Last week and now, we're seeing a healthy rotation. This is actually a really nice pause in tech, and a rotation back into some of the other sectors that have been pulling back," Tentarelli said.

The enthusiasm surrounding artificial intelligence has lifted the market significantly this year even as investors grappled with shifting expectations for rate cuts and a slowing economy. The S&P 500 has advanced almost 15% this year after notching 31 record closes.

Investors will receive key inflation data this week in the form of May's personal consumption expenditure data. The Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge is set to be released Friday.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Stocks are coming off a record-setting week, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq notching fresh all-time highs in the final week of June and end of the first half of 2024.

Nvidia's stock chart hits potentially ominous milestone

BTIG technical strategist Jonathan Krinsky said in a note to clients Sunday that Nvidia traded at roughly 100% above its 200-day moving average last week, the biggest gap for any market-leading company since 1990.

The stock that came closest to hitting this metric was Cisco Systems near the peak of the dot-com bubble, according to BTIG.

— Jesse Pound

Cocoa prices fall 11%

Cocoa is down almost 11% to a low of $7,901 per tonne. This marked the commodity's lowest level since May 27, when it traded as low as $7,869. Prices came under pressure on concerns that second quarter global cocoa demand reports scheduled for release next month will indicate record-high prices leading to demand destruction.

Year to date, cocoa is still up 88.4%, on pace for its best year back through 1980.

— Hakyung Kim, Gina Francolla

Stocks open flat Monday

The S&P 500 little changed to start Monday's trading session.

The broad market index declined less than 0.1%.

Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.2%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite fell 0.2%.

— Hakyung Kim

Fed's Goolsbee sees possibility that rates should come down

David A. Grogan | CNBC

Chicago Federal Reserve President Austan Goolsbee said Monday that more soft readings on inflation would raise questions about whether interest rates are too high.

"If we get more months, like what we have just seen in the last month on inflation, coupled with slowing conditions in some of the other parts of the real economy, then you would have to start questioning should we remain as restrictive as we've been," Goolsbee said on CNBC's "Squawk Box."

Though he would not commit to when he thinks rate cuts would be appropriate, Goolsbee notehe is "hopeful" that the inflation rate is heading back to the Fed's 2% goal.

Goolsbee does not vote this year on the rate-setting Federal Open Market Committee.

—Jeff Cox

Stocks remain overbought despite record highs and cash remains on the sidelines, says BofA's Suttmeier

The lack of market volatility on Wall Street is tied to seasonality, the 2024 election overhang as well as a robust amount of cash sitting on the sidelines, according to Bank of America chief equity technical strategist Stephen Suttmeier.

"I think the market is continuing to run-up because not enough people are on board with it," told CNBC's Suttmeier told CNBC's "Squawkbox" on Monday. "We've been staying overbought...and people hate chasing overbought markets, and I think that's the reason overbought markets continue to grind higher."

Suttmeier noted that the S&P 500 could hit the 5,600 level in a potential rally, and also said the benchmark index could climb as much as 20% in 2024.

— Brian Evans

See the stocks moving in premarket trading

Justin Sullivan | Getty Images

These are some of the stocks making the notable moves before the bell:

ResMed — The medical device stock declined 11.8% on last week's news that Eli Lilly's tirzepatide weight loss drug reduced the severity of obstructive sleep apnea. Meanwhile, Eli Lilly ticked higher by around 1%.

Carrier Global — The heating and ventilation stock climbed 2.3% on the heels of a Citi upgrade to buy from neutral.

Anheuser-Busch InBev — Shares of the brewing company added nearly 3% following an upgrade at UBS to buy from neutral.

See the full list here.

— Alex Harring

EU regulators say Apple breaches new tech rules

Regulators in the European Union said Monday that Apple is in breach of new tech rules because it doesn't let App Store customers be steered to third-party alternatives. Specifically, they said Apple was in breach of the new Digital Markets Act because App Store rules "prevent app developers from freely steering consumers to alternative channels for offers and content."

To be sure, shares were up slightly in the premarket even after the news.

— Fred Imbert



RXO rises after announcing Coyote Logistics acquisition

Shares of RXO rallied more than 11% after the trucking company announced it will acquire Coyote Logistics from UPS for more than $1 billion. The deal is expected to close by year-end.

"This acquisition will provide RXO with both immediate and long-term opportunities for revenue and earnings growth and will generate significant returns for shareholders," RXO chief executive Drew Wilkerson said in a statement.

— Fred Imbert

Bitcoin falls to start the week

Joe Raedle | Getty Images News | Getty Images

Bitcoin fell more than 4% on Monday in a sudden move lower, pushing its June losses to 9%. Despite those declines, the digital currency remains more than 44% higher for the year.

— Fred Imbert

European markets open mixed

European stocks started the new trading week in mixed territory Monday, as investors await fresh economic data and interest rate decisions from the region.

The Stoxx 600 index was flat at 0.01% in opening trade with sectors and major bourses trading in opposite directions.

The U.K.'s FTSE index was down 0.04% at 8,235, Germany's DAX up 0.21% at 18,202, France's CAC 40 up 0.16% at 7,640 and Italy's FTSE MIB 0.5% higher at 33,475.

— Karen Gilchrist

Longest stretch without a 2% sell-off since the financial crisis

NYSE

The S&P 500 has gone 377 days without a 2.05% sell-off. That's the longest stretch for the benchmark since the great financial crisis, according to FactSet data compiled by CNBC.

The index hasn't experienced a gain of at least 2.15% in that time either.

— Yun Li