Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Markets

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves in the Premarket: Tesla, Sweetgreen, Gap and More

By Hannah Miao, CNBC

Costfoto | Barcroft Media | Getty Images

Take a look at some of the biggest movers in the premarket:

Tesla (TSLA) — Shares fell 1.2% in premarket trading after CEO Elon Musk challenged the United Auto Workers union to try and organize his company's assembly plant in Fremont, California.

Sweetgreen (SG) — Sweetgreen shares soared 19.9% in premarket trading after the salad chain reported strong sales growth in its first quarterly report since going public in November. The company also posted widening losses.

Gap (GPS) — Shares surged 7% in premarket trading after the retailer reported a narrower-than-expected loss for the fourth quarter and issued strong earnings guidance. Gap posted a loss of 2 cents per share, versus the 14 cents forecast by Refinitiv analysts. Revenue also beat estimates.

Costco Wholesale (COST) — The retail stock retreated 2% after a better-than-expected quarterly report. Costco reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $2.92 per share on revenue of $51.9 billion. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv had expected earnings of $2.74 on revenue of $51.47 billion.

Marvell Technology (MRVL) — Shares dipped 2.3% despite a slight earnings beat. Marvell reported fourth-quarter earnings of 50 cents per share, excluding items, on revenue of $1.34 billion. Analysts had expected a profit of 48 cents per share on revenues of $1.32 billion, according to Refinitv.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

Money Report

Joe Biden 13 mins ago

IRS Unveils Taxpayer Experience Office to Improve Customer Service

investing 38 mins ago

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Costco, Rivian, Signature Bank, Sweetgreen and More

Broadcom (AVGO) — The chip stock rose more than 3% premarket after Broadcom beat Wall Street expectations for its fiscal first quarter. The company reported adjusted earnings of $8.39 per share, while analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were looking for $8.08 per share. The firm's second-quarter revenue guidance also came in above expectations.

Best Buy (BBY) — The retail stock dipped 2% in early morning trading after Raymond James downgraded Best Buy to market perform from outperform. "We are placing our stock recommendation in 'sleep mode' for now," Raymond James said.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

MarketsfinanceU.S. MarketsBreaking News: MarketsWall Street
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts NBCLX Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us