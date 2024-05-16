Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Supreme Court rules Consumer Financial Protection Bureau funding structure is legal

By Kevin Breuninger,CNBC

Andrew Kelly | Reuters
  • The Supreme Court ruled that the funding structure of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is legal.

The Supreme Court ruled Thursday that the funding structure of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is legal.

The court rejected an argument that the CFPB's funding method violated the U.S. Constitution's Appropriations Clause because Congress had not annually authorized money for the agency. Instead, Congress authorized the CFPB to draw funding from the Federal Reserve system that the agency's director deems necessary for its work.

The 7-2 ruling, whose majority opinion was written by Justice Clarence Thomas, a conservative, reversed a decision by the 5th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Three other conservatives, and the court's three liberal justices, joined in the majority opinion. The court's two remaining conservative justices, Samuel Alito and Neil Gorsuch, dissented.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us