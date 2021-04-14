Suze Orman: The Biggest Financial Mistake People Make Is Not Having These 4 Documents

Suze Orman has spent decades teaching other people how to be hands on with their money.

But the biggest oversight people often make is not figuring out what will happen to their belongings when they are no longer able to make decisions, according to the bestselling author.

Creating a will is a good first step, but it isn't the only document you'll need to protect yourself and loved ones in the case of your death, said Orman.

Check out this video to see the three other documents that Orman says everyone needs.

Disclosure: NBCUniversal and Comcast Ventures are investors in Acorns.