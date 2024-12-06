Treasury yields are flat after solid November jobs data

Treasury yields traded near the flatline on Friday as investors digested key payroll data that showed a solid picture of the labor market.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury was flat at 4.18%. Meanwhile, the 2-year Treasury yield was up less than 2 basis points to 4.162%.

One basis point is equal to 0.01% and yields and prices move in opposite directions.

Nonfarm payrolls increased by 227,000 for the month, compared to an upwardly revised 36,000 in October and the Dow Jones consensus estimate for 214,000. The unemployment rate, however, edged higher to 4.2%, as expected.

This report offered an insight into the strength of the labor market and could shape the Federal Reserve's rate decision at its Dec. 17-18 policy meeting.

"Well, it should be a pretty healthy number, because it should bounce back from [October] when we had [Hurricane] Milton and the [Boeing strike] holding down jobs," said Kathy Jones, chief fixed income strategist at the Schwab Center for Financial Research.

Earlier this week, Fed chair Jerome Powell reiterated that the central bank will proceed cautiously with rate cuts, given the strong economy.

"The labor market is better, and the downside risks appear to be less in the labor market. Growth is definitely stronger than we thought, and inflation is coming [out] a little higher. So the good news is that we can afford to be a little more cautious as we try to find neutral," Powell said.



