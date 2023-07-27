What to know about tipping workers in the service industry

Inflation seems to be impacting feelings about leaving tips, and consumers may be feeling tip fatigue with the growing number of industries asking customers to tack on a gratuity.

One new survey finds nearly 4 in 10 people are feeling "tipping fatigue." About two-thirds say they always tip at a sit-down restaurant, but that rate is down from last year.

Baby boomers are most likely to tip while Gen Z are least likely.

One local financial adviser says those feeling it most are in industries where tips are part of the paycheck, like restaurant servers and hair stylists. He says tipping need not tip our budget.

"Just like when we plan for the sales tax, when we’re going to go out and enjoy a service experience, like dining out or some type of personal care, considering a 15-20% tip within the budget and how much we’re going to spend needs to be part of our plan," said Jared Elson of Authentikos Advisory.

Here are some tips for tipping: