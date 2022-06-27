150,000 Fentanyl Pills Found in Car During Traffic Stop in Central California

Authorities discovered 150,000 fentanyl pills – worth an estimated $750,000 – in a car during a traffic stop in Central California on Friday, officials said.

Tulare County High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Unit investigators were called at about 7:30 p.m. to the area of Highway 99 and Tulare Avenue in Tulare to help California Highway Patrol officers with the stop, according to the Tulare County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities found 150 packages carrying 1,000 fentanyl pills each hidden in the car, the sheriff's office said.

Jose Zendejas, 25, and Benito Madrigal, 19, both from Washington, were arrested, according to the sheriff's office. They face charges of possession, transportation and sales of illegal drugs.