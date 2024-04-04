earthquake

2 earthquakes strike in Plumas County in Northern California

By NBC Bay Area staff

Plumas County was shaken by two earthquakes on Thursday evening.

The first was a preliminary 4.5 magnitude quake at around 6:34 p.m., according to USGS, which was centered around 4 miles west-northwest of Belden and about 34.9 miles northwest of Chico.

The second quake measured at a preliminary magnitude of 4.3. and in the same area, the USGS said.

No other details were immediately available.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

