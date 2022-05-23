Redding

6 Hurt When Bull Escapes Northern California Rodeo Arena

NBC Universal, Inc.

Several people were injured when a bull jumped a fence and escaped an arena during a popular Northern California rodeo, authorities said.

The escape occurred Friday during the final section of the Redding Rodeo's bull riding event, the Redding Rodeo Association said on Facebook.

The bull leapt over a fence then ran through a crowd of spectators and across a parking lot before it was captured near a bridge about a half mile (800 meters) from the arena.

At least six people were treated for minor injuries, including 15-year-old Jordan Greco, a sophomore at Redding's Enterprise High School.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Greco told the Redding Record Searchlight the bull's horn's clipped his leg as the animal charged through the arena's VIP section.

“Getting hit by a bull was an experience,” Greco said. “To be honest I didn’t feel it at the time because my adrenaline was pumping and I had to make split-second decisions.”

At least one person was hurt near the Sundial Bridge, where the animal was finally caught, placed in a trailer and returned to its ranch, Redding police Cpl. Aaron Holleman said.

Local

San Ramon Valley 1 hour ago

Crews Respond to Vegetation Fire on Hills of East San Ramon

The Painted Ladies 3 hours ago

One of San Francisco's Iconic ‘Painted Ladies' is Back on the Market — Here's What It'll Cost You

“We wish the best to all those affected. The safety of our fans is our highest priority and we appreciate their support,” the Redding Rodeo Association’s statement said.

The incident occurred on the third day of the four-day annual rodeo.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

ReddingRodeobull
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts NBCLX Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us