Body More Than 1,000 Feet Deep in Lake Tahoe Recovered - NBC Bay Area
Body More Than 1,000 Feet Deep in Lake Tahoe Recovered

33-year-old Cameron Park resident Chaitanya Datla reportedly drowned about one week before the recovery effort, according to a sheriff's official

By Brendan Weber

Published 2 hours ago

    Getty Images
    File image

    In what's being called an "unprecedented" effort, a team on Monday recovered a body 1,062 feet below the surface of Lake Tahoe, according to the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office. 

    Crews utilized an underwater remote-operated vehicle to retrieve the body of 33-year-old Cameron Park resident Chaitanya Datla, who reportedly drowned roughly one week prior, according to the sheriff's office.

    The sheriff's office called the recovery "unprecedented" due to the technology that was needed in order to pull off the retrieval and the extreme depths of the alpine lake. Lake Tahoe is more than 1,600 feet deep at its deepest point.

    A local resident recently donated the remote-operated vehicle used in the mission to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, according to an El Dorado sheriff's official. Douglas County deputies just so happened to recently complete remote-operated vehicle and sonar training.

    Members of the Douglas County Sheriff's Office and South Lake Tahoe Fire Department worked together to pull off the recovery.

    The Associated Press contributed to this report.

