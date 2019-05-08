Cache of 1,000 Guns Seized From Los Angeles Mansion in Raid

Thousands of guns are seized at a Holmby Hills home, and the owner of the home has some interesting ties. Eric Leonard of the I-Team reports on NBC4 News at 5 p.m. on May 9, 2019. (Published 7 minutes ago)

The site was too hard to miss.

Scores of weapons — rifles and pistols — were laid out in the driveway of a home located in Holmby Hills, one of the toniest neighborhoods in Los Angeles in an area known as the "platinum triangle."

An LAPD spokesman says the firearms, taken from a home near Beverly and Sunset Boulevards, were recovered during a joint LAPD-ATF investigation into firearms trafficking.

"This stemmed from an investigation of an individual who was selling illegal firearms and manufacturing illegal firearms," said LAPD Lt. Chris Ramirez.

He said detectives from the LAPD's Gang and Narcotics Division served a search warrant around 4 a.m. Wednesday with the assistance of agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

At least 1,000 firearms of different makes, calibers, and models were found in the home, Ramirez said, and he did not know if anyone at the home was going to be arrested.

One person had been detained by detectives, police said. Property and court records reviewed by NBC4's I-Team showed the home is owned by a woman named Cynthia Dianne Beck, who is listed as the owner of numerous other properties around Southern California.

Law enforcement sources familiar with the investigation told NBC News there was no threat to the public.

As ATF agents helped process the scene at least one truck was in the driveway waiting to remove the firearms for cataloging.