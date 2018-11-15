Officer-Involved Shooting Investigation in Camp Fire Evacuation Zone - NBC Bay Area
Officer-Involved Shooting Investigation in Camp Fire Evacuation Zone

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 2 hours ago

    The Butte County Sheriff's Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting within the Camp Fire evacuation zone.

    Officials said the incident occurred around 11:05 a.m. Thursday.

    "The circumstances that led to the shooting are under investigation and no additional information will be released at this time," the Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

    The Camp Fire burning in Butte County has ripped through the town of Paradise. The blaze is California's deadliest and most destructive wildfire in its recorded history.

