The Butte County Sheriff's Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting within the Camp Fire evacuation zone.

Officials said the incident occurred around 11:05 a.m. Thursday.

"The circumstances that led to the shooting are under investigation and no additional information will be released at this time," the Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

The Camp Fire burning in Butte County has ripped through the town of Paradise. The blaze is California's deadliest and most destructive wildfire in its recorded history.