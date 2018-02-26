Storms to Dump Up to 5 Feet of Snow Across the Sierra Nevada - NBC Bay Area
Storms to Dump Up to 5 Feet of Snow Across the Sierra Nevada

By Brendan Weber

Published at 7:16 AM PST on Feb 26, 2018

    Skiers and snowboarders, get stoked.

    Two rounds of winter weather systems are slated to dump up to five feet of snow across the Sierra Nevada over the course of the next several days, according to the National Weather Service.

    Come Saturday, Ebbetts Pass — situated about 46 miles south of Lake Tahoe — could accumulate up to 60 inches of fresh powder as a result of the two systems, according to the NWS. Donner Pass along Interstate 80 just west of Lake Tahoe could receive up to 42 inches of new snow while Echo Pass near South Lake Tahoe could welcome up to 48 inches.

    The first of the two systems arrived Sunday night and will continue dumping snow through Monday, according to the NWS. The second system is slated to pound the mountains Wednesday through Saturday.

