2 Arizona women arrested for alleged $3 million embezzlement scheme in Monterey County

Two Arizona women have been arrested for suspicions of embezzling from a farm company, Monterey County District Attorney Jeannine Pacioni announced.

Karen Rodriguez, 38, and Elizabeth Vargas, 34, allegedly issued fraudulent checks to former employees while working in the human resources department of Automated Harvesting LLC, a subsidiary of Taylor Farms, per a press release from prosecutors Friday.

Rodriguez and Vargas were said to have worked for the company from 2019 to 2023.

Both were arrested in Arizona by the San Luis Police Department.

Vargas faces 15 counts of grand theft by embezzlement, while Rodriguez faces 14 counts. Their bail is set at $200,000 each.

Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to contact District Attorney Investigator Rachel Maldonado at (831) 755-5865.