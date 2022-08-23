Kiely Rodni

Autopsy Confirms Body Found in Reservoir Is Kiely Rodni

By NBC Bay Area staff and Associated Press

Photo of Kiely Rodni before she went missing.
Placer County Sheriff’s Office

Northern California authorities on Tuesday confirmed that the body found in a vehicle in a reservoir last weekend is that of Kiely Rodni, a 16-year-old girl who went missing earlier this month.

The Placer County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post that the identity was confirmed following an autopsy.

"The Placer County Sheriff’s Office and the Nevada County Sheriff's Office are in communication with Kiely’s family and offer our deepest condolences to them during this extremely difficult time," the Placer County Sheriff's Office wrote in the post. "This is an ongoing investigation, and no other information is available at this time."

The discovery was made during the weekend by a volunteer dive team and Nevada County Sheriff Shannan Moon told a press conference Monday that it was believed to be the body of the Truckee, California, girl, although the autopsy was pending.

Rodni was last seen alive Aug. 6 at a party of hundreds of youth at a campground at Prosser Reservoir in Tahoe National Forest, about 165 miles northeast of San Francisco.

Her disappearance triggered a huge search by multiple law enforcement agencies over two weeks, including underwater searches of the reservoir by dive teams.

On Sunday, volunteer searchers with a sonar-equipped group called Adventures with Purpose found Rodni’s car upside down with a body inside in about 14 feet of water in the reservoir, about 55 feet offshore.

How she ended up in the water is under investigation by the California Highway Patrol’s major accident investigation team.

The area has curvy roads, and photos of the area where the car was pulled out of the reservoir show a wide expanse of bare shoreline that appears to gradually slope toward the water.

