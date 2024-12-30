Jimmy Carter

Bay Area reacts to the death of former President Jimmy Carter

By NBC Bay Area staff

The nation remembers former President Jimmy Carter, who touched the lives of so many Americans including some in the Bay Area.

One lasting image of President Carter came in 2013, when the he made a trip to the Bay Area to lend a hand to our local housing crisis through Habitat for Humanity.

Volunteers say he was always willing to roll up his sleeves and do the work himself, and he did just that, operating a power saw at age 89 as he helped build affordable homes in Oakland.

