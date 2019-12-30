LAX

Man May Have Jumped to His Death inside LAX Terminal

There is no information currently available regarding why the man may have jumped.

By City News Serivce

Charley Gallay

A 27-year-old man apparently jumped to his death tonight at Los Angeles International Airport in Westchester, said Los Angeles Airport police.

The apparent suicide occurred about 8:15 p.m. in the Tom Bradley Terminal, according to Airport police Sgt. Rob Pedregon and Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart.

"It appears the man was on an upper level when he jumped," Pedregon said. "He landed on the Customs level, which is one level below. He was dead at the scene."

Local

San Jose 3 hours ago

Pedestrian Struck, Killed on Highway 101 in San Jose

bart 5 hours ago

BART Sweeps Continue to Nab Fare Evaders: Report

The man's name will be withheld pending notification of next of kin.

There is no information currently available regarding why the man may have jumped.

This article tagged under:

LAXLAX terminal
Local News Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Business Politics Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live Sports Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us