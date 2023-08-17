Evidence of black bear's presence atop Half Dome in Yosemite, park says

It appears humans aren't the only ones making the trek to the top of Half Dome in Yosemite National Park.

In a Facebook post Tuesday, the park said rangers recently found evidence of a black bear's presence on the summit of the strenuous but popular hiking destination.

"Yosemite bears are excellent climbers and can easily tackle the 46-degree angle - no cables needed!" the park wrote in the post.

The park said this serves as a reminder that bear safety applies everywhere in the park.