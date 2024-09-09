Forward progress stopped on Boyles Fire in Lake County, 30 structures burned

Fire crews have stopped forward progress on the Boyles Fire, which has been burning through Clearlake in Lake County since Sunday afternoon, according to fire officials.

The fire is about 40 to 45% contained and has burned about 76 acres, much of which is in a largely residential area in the south of town that locals refer to as "The Avenues," said Lake County Fire Protection District spokesperson Autumn Lancaster.

The cause of the fire, which started Sunday at about 2:45 p.m., is still under investigation.

So far, about 30 homes and other buildings have been lost, along with somewhere between 40 to 60 vehicles, Lancaster said.

While fire crews made good progress overnight, low relative humidity and gusty winds are expected to last into Wednesday, creating conditions that could complicate efforts to douse the blaze.

No injuries or deaths have been reported, but roughly 4,000 residents have been forced to evacuate their homes in the area, largely south of 21st Avenue and east of state Highway 53.

The evacuation zones include CLE-E148 and CLE-E157, and an evacuation warning is in effect for zone CLE-E148-B, which is north of 24th Avenue and south of 40th Avenue.

An evacuation center is set up at the Twin Pines Casino at 22223 state Highway 29 in Middletown, according to Cal Fire.

People who need help getting to the shelter can go to Clearlake Animal Shelter at 6820 Old Highway 53 in Clearlake.