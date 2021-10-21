Caldor Fire

California Fire That Threatened Lake Tahoe Fully Contained

The Caldor Fire scorched more than 346 square miles of the Sierra Nevada

Firefighters work on hot spots during the Caldor Fire.
Eric Thayer/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The 2-month-old California wildfire that threatened the Lake Tahoe resort region during the summer has been declared 100% contained.

The fire, which scorched more than 346 square miles (896 square kilometers) of the Sierra Nevada, reached the milestone late Wednesday, according to a situation report.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Storms this week covered the west side of the fire in snow, rain fell on the east side and stronger storms are expected through this week. Authorities say smoldering and creeping within the fire area will continue long into winter.

The fire was reported Aug. 14 and destroyed 1,000 structures including more than 770 homes as it marched toward South Lake Tahoe, which was spared. Much of the loss occurred in the rustic forest community of Grizzly Flat.

California

oil and gas 18 mins ago

California Proposes a Ban on New Oil Drilling Near Schools, Homes and Hospitals

Larry Millete 11 hours ago

Witches Demystify ‘Spell Casting' After DA Says Larry Millete Sought Magic Cure to Failing Marriage

Up in the northern Sierra and southern Cascades, the gigantic Dixie Fire was 97% contained as of late Wednesday.

The Dixie Fire became the second-largest in the state's recorded history as it raged across 1,505 square miles (3,898 square kilometers), destroying more than 1,300 structures including nearly 700 homes. It was formed by fires that broke out July 13 and July 22 and merged into one.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Caldor Firewildfirescalifornia wildfiresLake Tahoe
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Tokyo Olympics Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment NBCLX Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us