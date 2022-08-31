flex alert

California Flex Alert Issued Due to High Heat

The Flex Alert will take effect Wednesday, Aug. 31 at 4 p.m.

By NBC Bay Area staff

The California Independent System Operator has issued a Flex Alert due to high heat and increased energy demand.

The Flex Alert is in effect from Wednesday, Aug. 31 at 4:00 PM to 9:00 PM to avoid power disruptions. 

Before the Flex Alert takes effect, Californians are encouraged to take the following steps to be comfortable and help grid operators balance electricity supply and demand:

  • Pre-cool your home by lowering the thermostat
  • If you need to use your major appliances, do it before the Flex Alert is in effect,
    when solar energy is plentiful
  • Close window coverings to keep your home or apartment cool
  • Charge electronic devices and electric vehicles so there’s no need to do it later, when solar generation is down
When the Flex Alert is in effect, consumers should conserve electricity by turning off unnecessary lights, not using major appliances and setting air conditioner thermostats to 78 degrees or higher, especially in the late afternoon and early evening when the grid is most stressed.

