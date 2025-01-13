Bay Area crews continue to battle blazes from LA County fires

Dozens of Bay Area fire crews are on the front lines battling wildfires that rage in Los Angeles County.

Firefighters are working 24-hour shifts in extreme conditions. Many arrived at the Palisades Fire on Tuesday when winds topped 80 miles an hour.

Some described the scene as a hellscape.

"They are dealing with steep slopes, dense vegetation, narrow roads, and limited access, and on a fire like this, you always face challenges," said Colin Noyes, a spokesperson with Cal Fire.

More than 12 Oakland firefighters in Southern California have three engines and a water tender truck. Seth Olyer, president of Oakland Firefighters Local 55, said the winds in the initial hours on the frontlines made firefighting nearly impossible.

"You’re not able to do anything with a hose stream and trying to spray at that wind, it will just go back in your face, and so in some respects, some of the firefighting efforts are just completely futile," Olyer said.

Noyes said that while there were initially problems with the water supply, crews now have access to plenty of water.

While firefighters have made steady progress, officials are concerned that the winds will pick up significantly over the next few days.

The region is also facing another red flag warning.

Firefighters from across the globe have also come to assist local crews, including a team from Mexico.

When fire crews volunteer to combat a fire in another part of the state, they must commit to being there for 14 days. However, in this case, it's possible crews could be asked to stay in LA County even longer.

So far, no Bay Area crews have been injured, officials said.