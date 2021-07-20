Bay Area Fire Crews Battle Northern California Wildfires

Wildfire season is well underway in northern California and dozens of Bay Area fire crews are deployed to help put them out.

More than 2,400 fire personnel are at the Dixie Fire in Butte County, which has grown to more than 60,000 acres and is just 15% contained.

Firefighters from Albany, Alameda County, Hayward, Piedmont and Fremont are there.

“With the drought conditions and previous burns in the area, [the fire] has a lot of heat potential,” said Kyle Adams, Fremont Fire Department battalion chief.

Adams was deployed to wildfires three times last summer. He says while those firefighters are gone from the city, off-duty firefighters fill in.

But on large fires, the entire state works as a team.

“When the big fire happens in a community, they don’t have the ability to staff it themselves. We go help them,” he said. “The idea is that if we have it in our community, they’re going to come help us too.”

There are evacuation orders in Plumas and Butte County from the Dixie Fire. At Lake Almanor Tuesday some people pulled their boats out of the water and got ready to leave just in case.

“Last night the fire was 25 miles from the lake. This morning it was 12 miles away, and last I heard it’s nine miles away so it’s moving really fast,” said a resident.