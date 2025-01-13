More Bay Area fire personnel sent to fight Los Angeles County wildfires

More Bay Area firefighters are helping battle destructive wildfires burning in Southern California.

The Alameda County Fire Department sent additional firefighters to Los Angeles County, bringing its total to 27. The department said Monday its first deployment to the Palisades Fire started Jan. 7. The most recent was Friday.

The department sent 20 firefighters from engine companies, two battalion chiefs as strike team leaders, a division chief, a battalion chief, and an engineer. It also sent a captain and a division 1 captain.

An ACFD spokesperson said district personnel put their names in a hat to go out of county to fight fires. Only volunteers go.

The San Francisco Fire Department said last week it sent 31 firefighters to the Palisades Fire.

San Mateo County departments have deployed more than 150 personnel last week, along with about two dozen engines and a drone to help fight the massive fires.

Napa, Contra Costa and Alameda counties have also sent equipment and crews, along with city departments including Santa Rosa, Oakland, Hayward, Fremont and San Jose.

Mexico and Canada have also sent firefighters to help.

A total of more than 15,000 firefighters, law enforcement, and emergency support personnel are working to combat the wildfires in Southern California, according to CalFire.

As of Monday morning, the Palisades Fire was at 14% containment with 23,713 acres burned, according to Cal Fire.

The Eaton Fire was at least 33% contained Monday afternoon. It's burned more than 14,000 acres.

The Hurst Fire was at 95% containment Monday afternoon with nearly 800 acres burned.

Schools across Los Angeles County reopened Monday for the first time since those deadly fires erupted last week in Southern California. Bigad Shaban reports.